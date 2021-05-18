Sacramento settles lawsuit over law that required people to stand for the national anthem

The city of Sacramento is paying $17,000 to settle a lawsuit over a former city law that used to require people to stand when the national anthem was played.

Jack Lipeles sued the city in federal court in July over language in the city code dating to 1928. Lipeles, of Las Vegas, said the requirement was unconstitutional and could enable police to arrest him for not standing when the “Star-Spangled Banner” was played during Kings games.

The City Council, at Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s suggestion, removed the city law in August.

The city signed the settlement agreement with Lipeles in November, according to a copy of the agreement the city provided to The Sacramento Bee in response to a Public Records Act request.

“The City Council acted on this matter by rescinding the old ordinance very quickly,” read a statement from City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood. “We are pleased that we were able to resolve this case expeditiously and for a limited amount of attorney’s fees.”

The money will cover attorney’s fees for the case, said Joseph Adams, Lipeles’s attorney. Lipeles did not seek damages.

The following language was removed from the city code: “The song, ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ is recognized as the national anthem of the United States. When this music is played on a proper occasion during ceremonials, at the close of concerts, theaters, etc., all present shall stand at attention, facing the flag, or, if no flag is displayed, facing the music, and shall render the salute to the flag.”