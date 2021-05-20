Large grass fire burning in rural Yolo County, a few miles from Sacramento airport

A PG&E camera located near Lake Berryessa, part of the AlertWildfire network, captures smoke from a large grass fire burning in rural Yolo County around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021.

A large grass fire is burning in rural Yolo County near the Fremont Weir Wildlife Area, a few miles away from Sacramento International Airport.

A video feed from a PG&E camera that is part of the AlertWildfire network started to capture flames shortly before midnight and showed fire activity continuing through 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

No details were immediately available from fire authorities. The fire is burning a few miles northwest and across the Sacramento River from Sacramento International Airport, and about five miles northeast of Woodland, with no major structures in the immediate area.

The fire as of Thursday morning was producing large amounts of smoke that could be seen from nearby freeways including Interstate 5.

This is a developing story.