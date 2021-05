Police are investigating a major crash Monday morning in West Sacramento.

Authorities are responding to the area of Sunset Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, the department said in a social media post just before 9 a.m.

Sunset Avenue remains closed while police investigate, the department said.

No other details were released.

