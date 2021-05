A pedestrian was struck by a train Monday morning in Elk Grove, authorities said.

Police are investigating the scene, just north of Elk Grove Boulevard between School Street and Walnut Avenue, the Elk Grove Police Department tweeted around 9:40 a.m.

Westbound Elk Grove Boulevard is closed in the area.

No other details have been released.

