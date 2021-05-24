Comcast internet outage for Roseville, Sacramento County caused by downed fiber optic line

An afternoon traffic incident Monday in Citrus Heights caused a major disruption for Comcast internet customers in Roseville, Folsom and other parts of eastern Sacramento County.

The outage began around 2:30 p.m. when a tractor trailer hauling a crane struck several utility lines, including a Comcast fiber optic line, along Antelope Road near Interstate 80, according to a contract technician at the scene who was not authorized to speak to the media.

Representatives for Comcast could not be immediately reached for comment, but social media posts and websites such as DownDetector.com reported wide swaths of disruption to Comcast users.

Another technician at the scene called Monday’s incident “unusual.” It happens “once in a blue moon,” he said.

More than a dozen technicians were working feverishly Monday night to string a new line and restore service.

The outage page for Xfinity, the Comcast branded service, gave an estimated restoration time of 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Antelope Road is closed between Tupelo and Zenith drives over I-80 to Garden Gate Drive; the Antelope offramp from westbound I-80 is also closed.