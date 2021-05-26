Van crashes into light rail train in downtown Sacramento, leads to derailment and delays

A van crashed into a light rail train Wednesday afternoon which caused a derailment in downtown Sacramento and delays on all light rail transit lines.

The crash occurred at 10th and O streets, about a block south of the California State Capitol building. The white van appeared to have ran past a stopping signal and struck the side of the train, said Jessica Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento Regional Transit District.

She said a RT train operator and one passenger were only people inside the train when the crash occurred. The operator and the passenger were not injured in the crash and there were no reported injuries in the van, according to Gonzalez.

Passengers on all RT light rail train lines should expect delays as authorities were still at the scene around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday trying to clear the crash site and move the derailed train. That work is expected to take a few hours, Gonzalez said.

RT officials have created a bus bridge, which will be in effect between the 13th Street and Cathedral Square stations for the night, Gonzalez said. They said passengers can check the free Alert SacRT App for updates.