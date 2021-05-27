Police looking for more Roseville-area victims after man is accused of lewd acts in stores

Police are looking for potential victims of a man accused of lewd acts in front of women shopping in Roseville-area stores.

The man, who was not identified by police, allegedly fondled himself near his victims in several retail stores. In security camera photos provided by police, he is wearing a black T-shirt, white or gray pants and a white and black baseball cap.

Police said the man is described as wearing similar clothing in all the known incidents “so he can conduct his lewd act,” according to a department social media post.

“We have positively identified the individual and he is not currently in jail,” the department said. “We’re looking for others he may have victimized. “

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about him to contact Detective Ken Nakamura at KNakamura@roseville.ca.us.