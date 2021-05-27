Car slams into tree at Arden Arcade Y intersection. Witnesses say it had bullet holes

A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy looks into a vehicle that crashed into a tree Thursday in Arden Arcade. Three people in the vehicle have been taken to a hospital. dhunt@sacbee.com

This story is developing. Check back at sacbee.com for updates.

Police activity following a high-speed crash has shut down Fulton Avenue at the Y intersection with Munroe Street in the Arden Arcade section of Sacramento County on Thursday.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. after a burgundy sedan collided with a tree at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses, who said that three people were trapped inside the vehicle. One witness who didn’t want to give their name said the vehicle had multiple bullet holes.

The victims were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Karen Pearson, who lives down the street, said she heard seven shots at 4:13 p.m. Sirens weren’t heard for another 20 minutes, she said.

“You don’t crash at that Y. I’ve never seen anyone crash at that Y,” she said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol have closed Munroe and Fulton in both direction from Fair Oaks Boulevard to Sierra Boulevard.