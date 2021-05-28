Earthquake reported near middle of Lake Tahoe, preliminary magnitude of 4.2

An earthquake with a reported 4.2 magnitude shook the Tahoe area Friday morning, with the quake centered near the middle of the lake.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially measured the temblor, which happened at 8:25 a.m., at a magnitude of 4.4 but has since revised that to 4.2.

The earthquake occurred about five miles southeast of Dollar Point, according to the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program. That is slightly north of the center of Lake Tahoe.

USGS has reported aftershocks in the area ranging from around magnitude 2.7 to 3.1 through 9:30 a.m.

There were reports on social media of users feeling shaking in Carson City, about 15 miles away, and as far away as Sacramento and Tracy.

The Nevada Senate’s finance committee was meeting Friday morning when the earthquake struck, proceedings streamed live on YouTube showed.

State Sen. Chris Brooks was midsentence speaking about Medicaid coverage for pregnant women when plexiglass in the chamber began to wobble. “...and we are in the midst of an earthquake,” he said.

VIDEO: The Nevada Senate Committee on Finance was hearing a bill about expanding Medicaid coverage when this morning's earthquake hit near Carson City. #8NN pic.twitter.com/DnJeaYsEZp — David Charns (@davidcharns) May 28, 2021

Earlier this month, a number of quakes were reported in the greater Lake Tahoe area, the largest of them at magnitude 4.7 about 11 miles northwest of Truckee, which could also be felt in the Sacramento area.

In the last 30 days, there have been 24 small tremors in total on the lake.

Authorities have not reported any damage caused by Friday’s quake.