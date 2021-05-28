Bicyclist killed in Carmichael crash going 40 mph after hanging onto pickup, CHP says

Authorities say a 19-year-old Sacramento man was killed Thursday evening while riding a bicycle, holding onto the back of a pickup truck to reach speeds above 40 mph before crashing into a tree in Carmichael.

Officers responded to Manzanita Avenue and Moldrow Drive around 8 p.m. to reports of a collision, the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office said in a Friday news release.

“Witnesses at the scene of the collision said the bicyclist held on to the back of a pickup truck, reached speeds upward of 40 MPH, went off the right portion of the roadway, and collided with a tree,” the CHP news release said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP says the incident remains under investigation, but that alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.