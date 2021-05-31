Man dies after bystanders pull him from American River, Sacramento fire officials say

A man died at a hospital Sunday after bystanders pulled him from the American River and attempted to save his life, fire officials said.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The man had been under water for several minutes before bystanders pulled him out of the American River near North Seventh Street, the Sacramento Fire Department announced on Twitter.

The bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man until firefighters arrived and continued life-saving efforts before taking him to a hospital.

The man initially was listed in critical condition at the hospital, fire officials said. About two hours later, the Fire Department announced that the man died.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once his family has been notified.

Fire officials thanked the bystanders who rushed to try to save the man’s life and issued a reminder to wear a life jacket when in or near rivers.

Even during a drought, the water in rivers in the Sacramento area are still running cold and fast. The calm water can be deceiving and can easily catch anyone off guard, authorities say.

The Fire Department has a free life jacket rental program. Those who need one can pick it up at a fire station or where they’re being offered at a popular beach.