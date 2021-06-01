West Nile-positive mosquitoes detected in Sacramento County, officials say

Local mosquito control officials said Tuesday that workers have confirmed Sacramento County’s first two positive cases of West Nile virus in mosquitoes of 2021, in the same area the virus was recently detected in dead birds.

The two samples came from central Galt, according to a news release from the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District. The district announced last Wednesday that it picked up three dead birds in Galt that had tested positive for the virus.

“As we expected, the very warm weather we’ve had recently increased the number of mosquitoes and accelerated virus activity,” said mosquito district manager Gary Goodman in a statement.

The recent birds and mosquitoes testing positive in Galt are the only West Nile cases confirmed in the district’s coverage area, of Sacramento and Yolo counties, so far this season. No human cases have been detected in the district’s jurisdiction.

Last year, California confirmed 231 human cases of West Nile virus. Eleven of those people died, according to the Sacramento-Yolo district.

The local district on its website, fightthebite.net, says ways of reducing mosquito activity and bites include draining standing water, avoiding outdoor activities at dawn or dusk and using insect repellent.