Two fires contained along American River Parkway. Cause unclear, Sacramento Fire says

A pair of moderate-sized grass fires burned along Sacramento’s lower American River Parkway on Wednesday evening, but both were contained without any reported injuries or damage to property, fire officials said.

The Sacramento Fire Department in social media posts around 9 p.m. said crews were responding to two-alarm fire estimated at 20 acres near Bushy Lake, a habitat restoration project south of Cal Expo, as well as an estimated 10- to 15 acre-fire near Carlson Drive. By about 11:15 p.m., the department said both fires had been contained.

Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said fire investigators responded to the scene but found no witnesses and little in the way of physical evidence.

“Both (fires) were labeled, ‘Undetermined,’” Wade said Thursday morning.

Wade said investigators “cannot rule out human activity,” but arson is not currently suspected.

Wade confirmed no one was injured and that there was no damage to personal property. He said the primary concern Wednesday night was high-tension power lines near the Cadillac Fire, near Carlson Drive, but the lines ultimately went “unscathed.”