Wildfire watch: Dense brush prompts Burney evacuations; blaze out fast in Folsom

Several small wildfires broke out Saturday afternoon on a hot day in Northern California.

Dozens of homes were evacuated due to a wildfire burning in the Burney area, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is small, only seven acres wide as of 3 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office, but is burning just southwest of the town of Burney and is threatening homes in the area. The fire was 20% contained.

Evacuations were ordered around 2 p.m. for homes along Park Avenue from Pit River Casino to Bartel Street, along with the west side of Bartel Street. All evacuees were sent to Burney High School. Additional evacuation warnings were issued to other parts of Park Avenue, plus Sapphire Road and Galena Circle.

A total of 40 to 45 homes were estimated by the Sheriff’s Office to have been impacted by evacuation orders. By 9 p.m., all evacuation orders were lifted.

Calaveras County fire

Scanner traffic indicated that a fire burning south of Rancho Calaveras was around 15 to 20 acres, burning in vegetation.

The fire has a moderate rate of spread, and smoke can be seen in and around the area of the fire.

Although there’s little in the way of wind, temperatures across Northern California are just under 100 degrees Fahrenheit in many areas.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office said that Redding was expected to hit 99 degrees Saturday and Sacramento could hit 94 degrees.

Firefighters mop up a small fire near Highway 50 and Prairie City Road in Folsom on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Folsom Fire Department

Folsom fire

Firefighters made quick work of a grass fire around 9 a.m. near Highway 50 and Prairie City Road in Folsom.

Officials said the first engine to arrive reported a two-acre vegetation fire burning at a moderate rate of spread about a half-mile off the freeway. The area had “multiple homeless encampments,” authorities noted.

“Due to the location, firefighters were required to drive off road to access the fire,” Folsom fire officials said in a press release. “A mobile attack was initiated, and the fire was contained in 26 minutes.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.