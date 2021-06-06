Puppies rescued from Amador County home after dogs found outside appeared to be sick

Four puppies and two emaciated dogs were seized by Amador County Animal Control on Friday. Amador County Sheriff's Office

A litter of puppies was rescued in Amador County on Friday after two dogs were found outside a residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were sent out to a home on the 14000 block of Spurlock Lane in the small community of Pine Grove around 10:40 a.m. to assist on an animal control call.

Amador County Animal Control officers were called to the home to take two dogs which appeared abandoned. The officers tried several times to contact the residents of the home, but didn’t get any response, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both of the dogs were emaciated, hungry and in need of a drink. When they were seized by animal control, officers discovered that one was a nursing female who had recently given birth to a litter of pups.

None of the puppies were found outside the home, leading officers to suspect that they were still inside. A sheriff’s deputy acquired a warrant to search the home and entered just after 4:45 p.m.

Inside, four puppies were found, taken by animal control officers and returned to their mother.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.