Six hands-on ways you can get involved in helping Sacramento County’s homeless

Doug Ward, Kim McGivern, Cedric Early and Jillian Marks look for homeless people in North Sacramento near Township 9 Park during the Point in Time Count homeless census Wednesday night, January 30, 2019. Sacramento Bee file

In December 2020, homeless nonprofit Sacramento Steps Forward sought permission to cancel its 2021 biennial federal mandated count of unhoused residents in Sacramento County. That decision, which was made to curb the coronavirus, made it difficult to gauge the scope of Sacramento’s homeless crisis.

In January 2019, Sacramento Steps Forward counted 5,570 homeless people in Sacramento, the highest-ever recorded number of unhoused people in Sacramento County. The report marked a 52 percent increase in homelessness compared to 2017, when the survey counted 3,665 homeless residents.

But Sacramento’s homeless population is in need and there are several ways to help besides giving monetary donations. Below are steps you can take to empower your local organizations working to combat the growing number of Sacramento residents without a home. Here are six practical ways to get involved.

Donate clothes

Many unhoused people are in need of fresh socks, undergarments, pants, shirts, jacket and shoes.The next time you’re out pick up an additional pack of socks and undergarments. The next time you’re cleaning out your closet, set aside a few pieces to donate to your local shelter.

Supermarket gift cards

Supermarket gift cards give unhoused people the freedom to access all the essentials, whenever they need them the most.

Giveaway kits

▪ Socks

▪ Hand warmers (for colder nights)

▪ Unscented wipes

▪ Toilet paper

▪ Water

▪ Garbage bags

Participate in the point-in-time count

Point-in-Time Count is a tally conducted by Sacramento Steps Forward of sheltered and unsheltered homeless residents on a single night in January every other year.

Remember people in need of feminine hygiene supplies

According to the National Organization for Women, the average person spends approximately $20 on feminine per cycle, adding up to about $18,000 over a lifetime. Every month comes with a new challenge to find hygiene products, privacy, pain relief, laundry and a shower. Depending on whether a person is living in their car, outside or in a shelter, they need the option of tampons and pads.

Volunteer your time and be kind

Oftentimes unhoused people are vulnerable and lonely, seeking people to confide in and relate to. But while most homeless shelters or services welcome the help, be honest with what you’re capable of whether it’s a shift, an event or a scheduled help during the week.

Additional resources to help get involved

Sacramento Homeless Union

916-495-9026

Clothing donations

Monetary donations

Sacramento Steps Forward

916-577-9770

2150 River Plaza Drive, Suite 385, Sacramento

Volunteer

Donate

Women’s Empowerment

916-669-2307

1590 North A Street, Sacramento

Volunteer

Donate

Union Gospel Mission Sacramento

916-447-3268

400 Bannon St., Sacramento

Volunteer

Donate

California’s Poor Peoples’ Campaign - Sacramento

916-484-5025

Donate