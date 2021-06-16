Local
Six hands-on ways you can get involved in helping Sacramento County’s homeless
In December 2020, homeless nonprofit Sacramento Steps Forward sought permission to cancel its 2021 biennial federal mandated count of unhoused residents in Sacramento County. That decision, which was made to curb the coronavirus, made it difficult to gauge the scope of Sacramento’s homeless crisis.
In January 2019, Sacramento Steps Forward counted 5,570 homeless people in Sacramento, the highest-ever recorded number of unhoused people in Sacramento County. The report marked a 52 percent increase in homelessness compared to 2017, when the survey counted 3,665 homeless residents.
But Sacramento’s homeless population is in need and there are several ways to help besides giving monetary donations. Below are steps you can take to empower your local organizations working to combat the growing number of Sacramento residents without a home. Here are six practical ways to get involved.
Donate clothes
Many unhoused people are in need of fresh socks, undergarments, pants, shirts, jacket and shoes.The next time you’re out pick up an additional pack of socks and undergarments. The next time you’re cleaning out your closet, set aside a few pieces to donate to your local shelter.
Supermarket gift cards
Supermarket gift cards give unhoused people the freedom to access all the essentials, whenever they need them the most.
Giveaway kits
▪ Socks
▪ Hand warmers (for colder nights)
▪ Unscented wipes
▪ Toilet paper
▪ Water
▪ Garbage bags
Participate in the point-in-time count
Point-in-Time Count is a tally conducted by Sacramento Steps Forward of sheltered and unsheltered homeless residents on a single night in January every other year.
Remember people in need of feminine hygiene supplies
According to the National Organization for Women, the average person spends approximately $20 on feminine per cycle, adding up to about $18,000 over a lifetime. Every month comes with a new challenge to find hygiene products, privacy, pain relief, laundry and a shower. Depending on whether a person is living in their car, outside or in a shelter, they need the option of tampons and pads.
Volunteer your time and be kind
Oftentimes unhoused people are vulnerable and lonely, seeking people to confide in and relate to. But while most homeless shelters or services welcome the help, be honest with what you’re capable of whether it’s a shift, an event or a scheduled help during the week.
Additional resources to help get involved
Sacramento Homeless Union
916-495-9026
Sacramento Steps Forward
916-577-9770
2150 River Plaza Drive, Suite 385, Sacramento
Women’s Empowerment
916-669-2307
1590 North A Street, Sacramento
Union Gospel Mission Sacramento
916-447-3268
400 Bannon St., Sacramento
California’s Poor Peoples’ Campaign - Sacramento
916-484-5025
