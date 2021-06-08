Homeless man heating pizza sparked grass fire at Sutter’s Landing, Sacramento FD says

A fire at Sutter’s Landing Regional Park ignited Tuesday morning after a homeless man tried to heat up a slice of pizza by burning napkins, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire started shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the area of Sutter’s Landing along the Capital City Freeway’s westbound lanes, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade said. The fire was contained at approximately a quarter-acre.

Wade said a fire investigator detained and questioned a homeless person at the scene.

“He admitted that he was trying to heat pizza and he was burning napkins to do that,” Wade said. “So one of the napkins, the wind caught it when it was on fire and swept it into some dry brush.”

Wade said the man was not cited for the incident, but that Sacramento police officers also responded to the scene and arrested the man due to an outstanding felony warrant.

The suspect’s identity was not released, and the nature of the warrant was not immediately clear.