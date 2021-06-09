Small grass fire near Sacramento homeless encampment results in railroad delays

A small fire in Sacramento delayed Union Pacific and Amtrak train service for about a half hour Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The grass fire burned about a quarter-acre near the 200 block of 20th Street, just east of the Blue Diamond headquarters, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a social media post.

The incident has been fully extinguished, the Fire Department said shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The fire originated near a homeless encampment, but the cause is undetermined, authorities said.

Train service was delayed for roughly 30 minutes because firefighters had to deploy hose lines over the tracks.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Incident info: 200 Block of 20th Street. 1/4 acre grass fire has been contained and extinguished. @UnionPacific and @Amtrak lines were impacted for approx 30 minutes while firefighters had hose lines over the tracks. Fire originated near homeless encampment. Cause undetermined. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 9, 2021