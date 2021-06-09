Local
Small grass fire near Sacramento homeless encampment results in railroad delays
A small fire in Sacramento delayed Union Pacific and Amtrak train service for about a half hour Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
The grass fire burned about a quarter-acre near the 200 block of 20th Street, just east of the Blue Diamond headquarters, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a social media post.
The incident has been fully extinguished, the Fire Department said shortly before 9:30 a.m.
The fire originated near a homeless encampment, but the cause is undetermined, authorities said.
Train service was delayed for roughly 30 minutes because firefighters had to deploy hose lines over the tracks.
Comments