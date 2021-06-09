Local

Small grass fire near Sacramento homeless encampment results in railroad delays

A small fire in Sacramento delayed Union Pacific and Amtrak train service for about a half hour Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The grass fire burned about a quarter-acre near the 200 block of 20th Street, just east of the Blue Diamond headquarters, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a social media post.

The incident has been fully extinguished, the Fire Department said shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The fire originated near a homeless encampment, but the cause is undetermined, authorities said.

Train service was delayed for roughly 30 minutes because firefighters had to deploy hose lines over the tracks.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
