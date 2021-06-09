Parking and camping fees at Sacramento County regional parks could increase. Here’s why

People walk the trail at Ancil Hoffman Park in Sacramento. Fees for services at the county’s regional parks could be on the rise soon.

Various fees for park services could soon rise in Sacramento County if a proposal by the regional parks department is approved, boosting the cost to park certain vehicles by as much as $50.

The department is weighing price increases on a number of other services, including overnight camping permits and indoor facility rentals. The cost to set up a bounce house and amplify sound with a DJ or make public addresses over speakers will also increase.

“Some of these fees haven’t been assessed or updated in 11 years,” county spokesman Ken Casparis said. “Parking fees, for example, haven’t been updated since 2010.”

County officials hope the adjustments will reflect the changes in operating costs and inflation.

The regional parks department will be accepting public comments until June 30 at parksinfo@saccounty.net. Afterward, the proposal will be presented to the county’s Recreation and Parks Commission, and officials hope it can go before the Board of Supervisors by late July, Casparis said.