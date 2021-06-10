1 dead in fire at Citrus Heights mobile home park, authorities say

One person was found dead after a fire Wednesday evening at a Citrus Heights mobile home park, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said.

The fire broke out around 6:40 p.m. on Hemet Drive, located inside the Stonegate Mobile Home Estates park just west of Interstate 80, according to Metro Fire.

Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said the fire was controlled within about 40 minutes, and that one person was found dead inside the main unit involved in the fire. No identifying details were available, and the victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Vestal said the mobile home units next to the primary unit involved in the fire received smoke and heat damage, and that units across the street and behind it had some melted paneling.

According to Vestal, Metro Fire received some reports of explosions, but those typically involve “things like paint cans, vehicle tires (popping), things of that nature,” and there didn’t appear to be a “true” explosion associated with Wednesday’s incident, he said.

Vestal said investigators remained at the scene through at least 11:30 p.m.