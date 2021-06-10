Rocklin man indicted in U.S. Capitol siege is one of four Sacramento-area defendants

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has indicted a Rocklin man who is one of four Sacramento-area suspects accused of participating in the against 471 individuals so far at the U.S. Capitol.

The seven-count indictment filed Thursday in federal court in Washington charges Tommy Frederick Allan with obstruction of an official proceeding, theft of government property, entering and remaining on the floor of Congress and other charges related to the siege of the Capitol that day.

Allan previously had been named in a criminal complaint following a tip from a confidential source who told the FBI about Facebook and other video posts, including video that the FBI said appeared to show him carrying a flag from the floor of the U.S. Senate before it was taken from him.

The complaint also states that he was seen on video removing documents from the Senate floor.

Allan was arrested and subsequently pleaded not guilty. He was released pending the outcome of the case.

He is one of four Sacramento-area residents facing charges in the events at the Capitol, including Sean Michael McHugh, an Auburn man arrested last week and charged with assault on law enforcement with a deadly or dangerous weapon; obstruction of justice; and physical violence on Capitol grounds.

McHugh, who remains in custody, was seen on video using a megaphone to shout at Capitol police statement such as “You guys like protecting pedophiles?” and “You’re protecting communists!,” court records say.

McHugh, 34, has a criminal record in the Sacramento area that includes being sentenced in 2015 to four years of formal probation after pleading no contest to one felony count of statutory rape.

He is set to face a preliminary hearing in Washington on July 7, court records say.

Two other defendants — Valerie Ehrke of Arbuckle and Republican Party activist Jorge Riley of Sacramento — also face pending charges in the siege.