Mountain lion spotted in tree of Citrus Heights home. Police say the animal evaded capture

Authorities said a mountain lion was spotted Sunday at a Citrus Heights residence, but fled before California Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel could arrive.

The Citrus Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to Verner Avenue for reports of a mountain lion. Arriving officers arrived “and observed a mountain lion in the tree of a residence,” the post said.

“California Fish and Game was notified but prior to their arrival, the animal fled into the nearby cemetery,” the department wrote.

Verner Avenue runs just south of Interstate 80, between Greenback Lane and Antelope Road. East Lawn Mortuary and Sierra Hills Memorial Park is located near Verner and Greenback, with an apartment complex directly to the southeast and a block of homes directly northwest of the cemetery.

Police said anyone who witnesses a mountain lion in a residential area should report the sighting through apps.wildlife.ca.gov, or should call 911 if there is an immediate threat from the animal.