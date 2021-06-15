Local

Man killed after car strikes pole in Rio Linda. CHP says speed was a factor in crash

A 24-year-old was killed Monday night after his car collided with a pole in Rio Linda, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. along Elkhorn Boulevard, just west of Dry Creek Road. The man, who was driving a BMW sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

The CHP said speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. The driver’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

