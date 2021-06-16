Local
‘In an instant that dog was on me.’ Sacramento mail carriers ask for help with dog attacks
Sacramento’s Carol Mondine is one of the 5,800 mail carriers that was attacked by a dog last year.
“In an instant that dog was on me,” she said. “Had I not had my spray, to start deterring him … the attack would have just continued.”
Mondine credits her training in responding to the attack, but the bite left a gruesome hole in her left arm.
Sacramento is the 16th worst city in the country for dog attacks, according to the Postal Service, which is sponsoring a national awareness week to highlight the issue.
“This is a public health issue that can no longer be ignored,” said Sacramento Postmaster Doug Smith.
Tips from the Postal Service to avoid dog bites:
▪ If your dog is outdoors, keep it restrained during mail delivery times.
▪ If a letter carrier knocks on your front door, put an indoor dog in a separate room before answering.
▪ Remind children and other family members not to take mail from a letter carrier while in the presence of a dog.
If a letter carrier feels threatened by a dog that is not restrained outdoors, the Postal Service my require the owner to pick up mail at a Post Office.
“Dogs don’t act the same when they don’t have their owners around to show them how to act,” said animal control officer Aaron Unden. “When you’re not around … they’re not the animal that you would know.”
