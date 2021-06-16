Here’s where you can see the Pony Express on its historic re-ride from Sacramento to Missouri

After the pandemic put it on hold last year, the National Pony Express will hit the trail once again, beginning it’s annual “re-ride” in Old Sacramento Wednesday afternoon.

The riders will relay 1,966 miles along the historic trail and make several stops in the Sacramento area, including Folsom and Placerville., according the the National Pony Express Association.

Here’s where you can see the historic ride Wednesday:

▪ At 2 p.m. the ride will begin at 2nd and J Streets in Old Sacramento and head east.

▪ The lead rider will make the first stop at approximately 6:30 p.m. in Old Folsom outside the Folsom History Museum, 823 Sutter St.

▪ The next stop will be in El Dorado County at El Dorado Y outside Kingsville at 9:53 p.m.

▪ The final stop in the capital region will be at the Hangtown Chamber of Commerce in Placerville at 11:02 p.m.

The ride will also pass through Sportsman Hall near Cedar Grove at 12:51 a.m., and make a final stop in California at Woodfords Station at 1 p.m Thursday before crossing the state line.

The re-ride will pass through Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas before arriving at it’s final destination in St. Joseph, Missouri, on June 26.

All events along the re-ride are free of charge.