Two-alarm grass fire is threatening homes and structures in Elk Grove neighborhood

A two-alarm grass fire on Wednesday was threatening structures, including homes, in the Bradshaw Ranch Estates area of Elk Grove, fire officials said.

Firefighters were at the fire that was threatening structures along Sheldon Road between Bradshaw and Waterman roads, the Cosumnes Community Services District Fire Department announced on social media shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

About 30 minutes later, the Cosumnes Fire Department said the incident had been upgraded to a two-alarm grass fire and that the flames continued to threaten nearby structures. The area consists of mostly homes.

At 4:39 p.m., Cosumnes fire officials said the grass fire burned about 40 acres and was threatening about 20 structures in the area. Firefighters were coordinating evacuations with help from the Elk Grove Police Department.

Cosumnes Fire Department firefighters were being assisted by firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Shortly before 5 p.m., the grass fire was north of Sheldon Road.

At 5:17 p.m., Cosumnes fire officials said the view from a Metro Fire helicopter overhead indicated that the grass fire had burned 73 acres.

