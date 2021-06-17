New fire restrictions are in place this summer around Tahoe as wildfire season ramps up

This summer, don’t expect to build any wood campfires in the Lake Tahoe area.

Summer fire restrictions went into effect Tuesday for campgrounds, beaches and wilderness areas managed by the U.S. Forest Service’s Lake Tahoe unit. High temperatures and ongoing drought conditions have accelerated this year’s wildfire season, causing the forest service and its allied Lake Tahoe fire districts to crack down on outdoor burning.

The restrictions will last through November, officials said, in the Tahoe National Forest and several other areas around the lake.

“Illegal campfires cause over 90 percent of the wildfires at Lake Tahoe and increased fire danger due to severe drought conditions and warm weather is a big concern this summer,” the Forest Service said in an announcement regarding the summer restrictions. “Enhanced fire restrictions will help reduce the possibility of human-caused fires.”

Restrictions on Forest Service land

The Forest Service has jurisdiction over much of the public land surrounding the lake, and says these activities are barred:

▪ Building, maintaining or attending a fire, campfire or stove fire that uses wood or charcoal.

▪ Smoking, except for within a closed vehicle or in an area cleared of all flammable material within a 3-foot diameter.

▪ Operating any vehicle with an internal combustion engine off paved, dirt or gravel USFS roads and trails. This rule does not apply to the Sand Pit Off-Highway Vehicle Area or to boats on a water surface.

▪ Operating or welding an acetylene torch with open flames.

Year-round restrictions remain in place, such as a complete ban on all firework use.

Campers can get a permit to operate a portable fire pit, stove or lantern that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel. The device must have a shut-off valve and may only be operated in an area that has 3 feet or more of clear space.

Restrictions in the City of South Lake Tahoe

The city of South Lake Tahoe also banned firewood use for the summer. All outdoor fire pits must be fueled using gas, officials said.

Charcoal use is allowed at single-family homes and duplexes, but is banned for multi-family dwellings, including apartments. Charcoal is also permitted at the city-owned campground on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

Free ash cans are available at all South Lake Tahoe fire stations to help residents safely dispose of charcoal.

General restrictions

California State Parks around Lake Tahoe have their own restrictions, and some may allow firewood. Check the regulations on site.

All fire districts around Lake Tahoe follow the National Weather Service’s red flag warning system. Red flag warnings are issued by the weather service for conditions “which may result in extreme fire behavior that will occur within 24 hours,” according to the Cal Fire website.

Under red flag warnings, all outdoor flame fires are banned, including those that use gas or propane. If camping out, be sure to check warning statuses before lighting any flames.