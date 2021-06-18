Cal Fire investigating cause of truck rollover incident in Auburn

Stock photo Getty Images

A Cal Fire truck was involved in a rollover crash on Thursday while responding to a fire in Auburn.

The single-vehicle incident occurred on Mount Vernon Road. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Officials with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit did not specify how many firefighters were involved in the crash. All personnel involved were transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash is under investigation, Cal Fire said. The fire engine involved will be transported to a facility for examination.