Sweet deal to keep cool: Sacramento opens public pools across city and offers $1 admission

Conrad Hallowell Jr. jumps in the arms of parents Conrad and Lashelle Hollowell at Clunie Pool in Sacramento on Friday, June 18, 2021, as the temperature reached 110 degrees in the city. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

It might be time to grab your swimsuit and find a pool — and Sacramento city residents have a cool deal.

The city of Sacramento announced Friday it was opening 14 public pools for the summer. In celebration of the kickoff, the city said in a news release admission fees would be even less than the usual fare: $1 admission for all from June 18 to 20.

“Last year, due to the pandemic, we were only able to open a few pools to limited in-person programs,” said Mario Lara, the director of the Department of Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment. “This summer, we are excited to offer a safe place for residents to swim at 14 facilities.”

Even sweeter for south Sacramento residents, Councilmember Mai Vang is covering the admission cost this weekend for anyone visiting the pools in the 8th district. Those pools are at Pannell Meadowview Community Center and Cabrillo Park next to John Bidwell Elementary School.

Normal admission to public pools is $2 per child and $4 per adult. Pools will be open through mid-August, though operating hours will vary, the city said.

In accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines, the city added that unvaccinated residents are asked to wear masks when not in the water.

Here is a list of pools that are now open in Sacramento:

▪ Cabrillo Pool (1648 65th Ave., Meadowview)

▪ Clunie Pool (601 Alhambra Blvd., East Sacramento)

▪ Doyle Pool (2827 Mendel Way, South Natomas)

▪ Hall Pool (5201 Carlson Drive, River Park)

▪ McClatchy Pool (3500 Fifth Ave., Oak Park)

▪ Oki Pool (2715 Wissemann Drive, College/Glen)

▪ Pannell Meadowview Pool (2450 Meadowview Road, Meadowview)

▪ Slim Pool (6207 Logan Way, Glen Elder)

▪ Southside Pool (2107 Sixth St., downtown)

▪ Tahoe Pool (3501 59th St., Tahoe Park)

▪ Bertha Henschel Play Pool (160 45th St., East Sacramento)

▪ Colonial Play Pool (5315 19th Ave., Colonial Heights)

▪ Robertson Play Pool (3525 Norwood Ave., North Sacramento)

▪ William Land Play Pool (1300 13th Ave., Land Park)