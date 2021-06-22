Sunflowers are blooming in Yolo County. These local businesses help you see them safely

Summer in Sacramento Valley is here and sunflower-blooming season is right around the corner in Yolo County.

As the blooming season arrives seasonally from mid-June to mid-July, a problem tends to arise for sunflower farmers: tourists. They come in large numbers each season looking for spots to photograph. Some park on the side of roads, trespass on private lands and pick or step on the flowers.

California farmers play an important role in the development of the crop, as they grow around 70,000 acres of sunflowers annually. Also, 95% of the sunflower seeds grown in Yolo County are sent around the world, according to the Yolo County Visitors Bureau.

The bureau says all sunflower fields in Yolo County are private property, but there are local businesses that give visitors opportunities to enjoy the bloom.

The bureau has created a guide to educate and inform sunflower seekers with some suggestions on what and what not to do when visiting sunflower fields in the county.

Here’s what the bureau advises to do:

▪ Visit designated sunflower viewing spots.

▪ Pull over on a public road and be aware of private property signs and no trespassing signs.

▪ Take photos safely and respect private property.

Here’s what not to do:

▪ Park or walk on private property, as violators can receive citations.

▪ Park along an irrigation canal, drive on or block a farm access road.

▪ Pick any flowers, break stems, confiscate any crop on farmland or other private party.

Still, if you’re looking to see and pick some sunflowers, here are some local businesses in the county that allow you to do that safely.

Park Winters

Park Winters is a 10-acre private estate at 27850 County Road 26 in Winters. At the estate, visitors have the opportunity to pick their own bouquet from a wide selection of flowers.

Guests can choose either a $25 field bouquet or a $45 field bucket from the farm, according to the estate’s website. Although Park Winters doesn’t have too many sunflowers, you can pay an additional $10 to add sunflowers to your bouquet or bucket.

California Agricultural Museum

The California Agricultural Museum, 1958 Hays Lane in Woodland, has a new sunflower display for tourists to view the sunflower bloom. The museum also has a planting station in the kids zone so guests can take something from their visit, the website says.

SacTown Bites

SacTown Bites, 5861 18th Ave. in Sacramento, offers a tour where visitors can see a private sunflower farm. The tour, which is up to four hours long, gives multiple photo opportunities, tastings for honey, wine and cheese, and a guided tour through the California Agricultural Museum’s sunflower exhibit.

Berryessa Gap

Berryessa Gap, 27260 Highway 128 in Winters, offers visitors a chance to taste five of their wines along with a sunflower seed board until June 30. It will also hold a special sunflower art gallery starting June 29, according to the website.

Turkovich Family Wines

Turkovich Family Wines, 30471 Buckeye Road in Winters, has multiple events for people to celebrate the Yolo County sunflower bloom. According to its website, guests who reserve a private tasting at their winery receive a sunflower field pass to visit the nearby Button and Turkovich sunflower fields. There are more events like a sunflower painting night and a bubbles and brunch celebration.