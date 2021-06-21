Update: Fast-growing grass fire in El Dorado County is 15% contained, evacuations lifted

Update 4:20 p.m.: The fast-moving grass fire has reached approximately 30 acres and is 15% contained, Cal Fire officials said in a social media post. Firefighters were able to stop the forward progress of the fire, and evacuation warnings have been lifted.

Original story: A 5-acre fire is burning in El Dorado Hills by Clarksville, Cal Fire officials said Monday.

Crews are on the scene at the intersection of Blackstone Parkway and Valley View Parkway where the fire is spreading at a dangerous rate, the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit wrote in a social media post.

People living west of Marble Mountain are being evacuated, and structures are threatened.

Cal Fire AEU officials have asked people to stay away from the area.

