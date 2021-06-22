Morning crash of truck blocks northbound lanes of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County

A box truck is seen following a crash on Highway 99 near Grant Line Road in Sacramento County, Calif., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The collision blocked all lanes of northbound Highway 99 for several hours. Caltrans

Northbound Highway 99 is experiencing major delays Tuesday morning in southern Sacramento County, just south of Elk Grove, after a truck crash.

A large box truck was involved in a crash around 4:30 a.m., blocking all lanes on the highway just before the Dillard Road offramp according to a Caltrans social media post. According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident logs, the truck appeared to have crashed on a bridge in an area where construction work had recently taken place.

No injuries have been reported from the crash.

CHP reported that lanes were clear as of 7:20 a.m., but a backup remains south to beyond Twin Cities Road.