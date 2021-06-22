Local
Morning crash of truck blocks northbound lanes of Highway 99 in south Sacramento County
Northbound Highway 99 is experiencing major delays Tuesday morning in southern Sacramento County, just south of Elk Grove, after a truck crash.
A large box truck was involved in a crash around 4:30 a.m., blocking all lanes on the highway just before the Dillard Road offramp according to a Caltrans social media post. According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident logs, the truck appeared to have crashed on a bridge in an area where construction work had recently taken place.
No injuries have been reported from the crash.
CHP reported that lanes were clear as of 7:20 a.m., but a backup remains south to beyond Twin Cities Road.
