Girl struck, killed by big rig on shoulder of I-80 in Dixon identified as Sacramento teen

A Sacramento teen who was struck and killed this weekend by a tractor-trailer while standing on the shoulder of Interstate 80 following a previous vehicle crash has been identified.

The California Highway Patrol reported that around 12:48 a.m. Sunday, a big-rig truck was traveling westbound on I-80 at Dixon Avenue when it collided with vehicles from a previous incident.

The highway patrol said in a news release that the truck hit multiple vehicles and struck the teen, who was standing outside the vehicles on the right shoulder, killing her.

On Monday, the Solano County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tiana Hawkins, 17, from Sacramento. The CHP reported that Hawkins was a passenger in the earlier incident.

The CHP’s Solano office is continuing to investigate the crash.