California man killed in shootout with authorities in Nevada. A body was found in his home

Authorities found a body in a Nevada City man’s home while investigating a shootout with deputies in Eureka County, Nevada.

The suspect and owner of the home, Zachary Missale, was killed Wednesday by Eureka County deputies after sheriff’s officials said he shot a Nevada Department of Transportation official at a construction site on State Route 278.

According to a news release, Eureka County Sheriff’s Office deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit which ended in an exchange of gunfire in the brush off State Route 278. Missale, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head.

Deputies from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday to a home in the 13000 block of Bodie Ridge Road, after Eureka County deputies traced Missale’s vehicle to the address.

Nevada County sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales told The Sacramento Bee that upon arriving at the address, deputies entered through an open door and found a man dead on the ground.

The man was identified Monday as Jessic Clayton Robiere, a British citizen who had been living in Truckee. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Robiere, 30, appeared to have died by gunfire. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Scales said Robiere appeared to have died “fairly recently,” although likely prior to Wednesday.

Scales said that the Sheriff’s office has determined that Robiere might have been living at the residence at the time of the homicide, and he “definitely” knew the owner. The nature of their connection has not yet been determined, but they were “certainly acquaintances,” Scales said.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation and are expecting the full results of Robiere’s autopsy within a week.