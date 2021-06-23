Hyundai dealership moving out of south Sacramento: Where’s it going, what will replace it?

A row of Hyundai Sonatas sedans are seen at a Hyundai dealership this year in Colorado. Hyundai is moving to the Elk Grove Auto Mall in January 2022. The showroom replaces Sacramento Hyundai, which will become a used car superstore. AP file

Hyundai’s south Sacramento dealership is heading to Elk Grove Auto Mall with plans to open a new dealership in early 2022, representatives confirmed Wednesday.

Work has already begun on the nearly 6-acre site at Auto City and Auto Passage drives on the mall’s sprawling grounds at Elk Grove Boulevard and Highway 99.

Plans are to complete the 26,700-square-foot dealership by mid-January, said James Haggarty, spokesman for Potamkin Auto Group, the nationwide auto dealer partnering with local dealer-operator Chris Shaffer on the Elk Grove site.

Rocklin’s Tilton Pacific Construction, the firm behind the building of Roseville Hyundai, Audi Rocklin and Elk Grove Toyota at the auto mall, broke ground in May.

Shaffer and Potamkin also have successful sister dealerships Roseville Hyundai and Folsom Lake Hyundai in their stable.

The auto mall dealership replaces Sacramento Hyundai at 6250 Florin Road with a bigger Elk Grove footprint and with more employees, Haggarty said. The Florin Road dealership will become a used car superstore, Haggarty said.

“Significantly, the new location will be larger, and plans are to expand staff by 10-15 percent to accommodate the growth,” Haggarty said via email Wednesday afternoon. Sacramento Hyundai employs about 50 people, Haggarty said.

Haggarty said car shoppers can also expect an open showroom plan with floor-to-ceiling glass and a “more spacious, comfortable and luxurious” experience at the Elk Grove Auto Mall site.

Hyundai’s move to Elk Grove will add another piece to a critically important economic driver.

Sales tax revenues are Elk Grove’s largest individual revenue source — a projected $31.2 million in fiscal year 2021, said city finance officials. Nearly 30% comes from auto sales generated out of Elk Grove Auto Mall.

In a city so reliant on sales tax revenue, auto sales were not suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and higher than expected sales performance out of the auto mall helped steer the city’s economic recovery.