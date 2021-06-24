Two hospitalized, extricated from car after rollover crash on I-80 in Sacramento

Two occupants of a sedan were extricated and transported to hospitals after a rollover crash Thursday, June 24, 2021, on westbound Interstate 80 near Marsyville Boulevard in Sacramento, California.

Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Sacramento, authorities said.

Two occupants were extricated from a sedan that reportedly rolled over on westbound I-80 near Marysville Boulevard, the Sacramento Fire Department said jn social media posts.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was unknown, fire officials wrote.

The California Highway Patrol’s online activity log reported the sedan may have been sideswiped by a big rig or box truck, but no other vehicle stopped at the scene, and the log said officers were unable to locate an involved truck in the area farther along westbound I-80.

The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. and all lanes of traffic were cleared shortly after 11 a.m., according to the CHP log.

The Fire Department posted a photo of the extrication, which showed the car upright on the right shoulder, mangled and with serious damage to the passenger side and rear.