A Northern California store had its liquor license revoked. Here’s why that happened

The state’s department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has revoked a Marysville store’s liquor license.

California ABC agents have posted a notice of indefinite suspension at Super Star Market, 103 E. 12th St., after finding numerous violations, including receiving purportedly stolen property, ABC said in a news release Thursday.

The department also said they found the store selling illegal drug paraphernalia and alcohol to minors.

An investigation also found that several teenagers who were involved in a DUI vehicle crash in September 2020 allegedly purchased alcohol at the market prior to the crash, according to the release. ABC said the teens ranged from 16 to 19 years old.

“Protecting youth is a public safety priority,” ABC Director Eric Hirata said in the release. ”ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep youth safe.”

Alcohol sales are prohibited at the store and will not be allowed until the license is transferred, the department said.

The liquor license is revoked for 180 days and the current owner must transfer it to someone else who is approved by ABC.