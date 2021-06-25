Highway work continues in the Sacramento region. Here’s what’s closing and when

More than a week after a four-day shutdown of Highway 99, California Department of Transportation officials are warning the motorists of more highway closures around downtown Sacramento ahead.

Two southbound lanes on Interstate 5 will close from north of Sutterville Road to the 25th Avenue undercrossing from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Caltrans said in a news release. The work is part of the FixSac5 project, which is widening a 23-mile stretch of the freeway from Elk Grove Boulevard to the American River Bridge.

The $370 million project began in 2019 and is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Caltrans said the construction work this weekend will require heavy equipment and commercial trucking, so nearby residents should expect construction-type noise.

The Sutterville on- and offramps to and from southbound I-5 will close along with the W Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 this weekend.

More construction on Cap City next week

Construction is also continuing on W-X portion of the Capital City Freeway as part of the Fix50 Highway Enhancement Project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

Some westbound lanes of the W-X will be closed at 9 p.m. and a complete closure the freeway will take place midnight Monday until 4 a.m. Monday as Caltrans personnel work to remove the overhead signs over the freeway. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m., Caltrans said.

During the four-hour closure, connector ramps to the W-X from northbound Highway 99 and the north portion of the Capital City Freeway will also be closed.

Some eastbound lanes of the W-X from the I-5 interchange to 50-99 interchange will be closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and a complete closure will take place for four hours each of those mornings — from midnight to 4 a.m., Caltrans said. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. the following day.

W hat are some possible detours?

Caltrans this weekend is encouraging drivers to use Highway 99 to navigate around the closure and to plan for additional travel time.

For detours from Sutterville Road, officials say to use northbound I-5 to Richards Boulevard to turn back on southbound I-5. If southbound drivers are planning to exit at Sutterville Road, Caltrans says continue instead one more exit to Seamas Avenue and then turn back onto northbound I-5 to Sutterville Road.

For detours from W Street, officials say use westbound Business 80 to San Francisco and exit at South River Road onto the eastbound Business 80 on-ramp to southbound I-5 Los Angeles.

With some westbound Highway 50 closures on Monday, Caltrans advises commuters to plan ahead, expect delays and use I-5 as an alternate route or consider alternative methods of transportation.

As for closures on eastbound Highway 50 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Caltrans encourages commuters to follow the signed detour.