Fireworks, food and fun: Your July 4 celebration guide for Northern California

Elizabeth Divinagracia, left, of El Dorado Hills, and her daughters, Callie, 6, Sky, 22, Hunter, 16, and Steele, 9, huddle together to watch the Star Spangled Drive-In Independence Day fireworks finale on Friday, July 3, 2020, which was held south of Highway 50 in the planned Folsom Ranch community. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Many communities are set to bring back fireworks shows for Independence Day. Whether you’d rather pop your own sparklers or pack the car and drive to a big event, here’s a guide to prepare you for whatever the Fourth of July brings. But don’t wait until the last minute to buy your fireworks. Experts are advising there is a U.S. fireworks shortage this year.

Fireworks shows

The 4th on the Field Remix

Location: 400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento

Date: July 4

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $20-$260

Unlike in years past, Sutter Health Park will host a concert this Independence Day. Featuring family-friendly music from the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera, guests will have access to a midsummer-inspired menu and Sacramento’s craft brews. The performance will begin at 8 p.m, followed by the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Elk Grove Salute to the Red, White and Blue

Location: 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove

Date: July 4

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: free admission, $10 parking fee

The city of Elk Grove’s traditional Fourth of July celebration returns with its 25th annual event featuring fireworks, food and music. Fireworks begin at 9:40 p.m. at the Elk Grove Regional Park.

Rancho Cordova 4th of July Celebration

Location: 2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova

Date: July 4

Time: noon to 11 p.m.

Cost: $5 admission fee, $10 parking fee (cash only)

With limited attendance, the Rancho Cordova Fourth of July celebration will look different this year. But it’s set to offer an all-day festival, concert and fireworks show to end the night. The concert starts at 8:15 p.m., followed by the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Annual Fourth of July Family Blast

(530) 621-5860

Location: 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville

Date: July 4

Time: 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 to $75

The Eldorado County fair event features live music, a carnival and fireworks. Food is available for purchase. Fireworks begin at dark. No pets allowed.

4th of July at the Lodi Lake

Location: 1101 E Turner Road, Lodi

Date: July 4

Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: free admission

The celebration at Lodi Lake kicks off at 10 a.m. with activities and vendors throughout the park. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Roseville 4th of July Fireworks

Location: 700 Event Center Drive, Roseville

Date: July 4

Time: 5 p.m.

Cost: free admission, $10 parking fee (cash only)

Celebrate Independence Day at The Grounds with age-inclusive games, concessions and a fireworks show. Seating at the grandstand in the All American Raceway is first come first serve. No outside food or coolers. Gates open at 5 p.m, fireworks begin between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Vacaville 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks

Location: 614 Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville

Date: July 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: free admission

Enjoy Live music by Clean Slate, along with food and fireworks. Fireworks start at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks for sale

Sacramento Roller Derby Fireworks Fundraiser

Location: 2401 Broadway, Sacramento

Date: June 28 to July 4

Time: noon to 6 p.m.

JFK Band Fireworks Booth

Location: Nugget Market Parking Lot - 1040 Florin Road, Sacramento

Date: June 28 to July 4

Time: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Current students and alumni will host a concert on July 3 at 5 p.m.

Discount Fireworks Superstore

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

See the website for a complete list of locations.

TNT Fireworks

See the website for a complete list of locations.

Phantom Fireworks

Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks is involved in reselling and fundraising in 24 states, including California. More than 30 tents and stands are opening on June 28 in Sacramento.