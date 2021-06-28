Authorities find body in Lake Tahoe believed to be missing man from Yucca Valley

Washoe County’s Office of Search and Rescue, known as HASTY, on Friday discovered the body of a man submerged in Lake Tahoe that fit the description of a missing man from Yucca Valley.

Xavier Olivas, 69, had jumped off a boat Friday at around 1 p.m. planning to swim to the shore, the Sheriff’s office said. At the time, he was wearing red shorts and a silver chain.

A search was initiated after he had not been seen onshore. On Friday night, HASTY rescue drivers found a submerged body in the lake near Chimney Beach that matched the description of Olivas, officials said.

The medical examiner will later confirm the official identification of the victim along with the cause and manner of death.