McCourtney Fire contained on Highway 20 after prompting evacuations in Grass Valley

Several spot fires have been extinguished after burning along Highway 20 in Grass Valley, Cal Fire officials said.

Local fire and law enforcement units were on the scene of the McCourtney Fire on Highway 20 as evacuations were ordered near Brighton Street, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services said in a social media post at 1:21 p.m.. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer units were on the scene assisting as well.

Nevada County OES later said at 1:36 p.m. that good progress is being made on the fire, and no additional evacuations are needed.

Cal Fire NEU spokeswoman Mary Eldridge told The Sacramento Bee at 2:15 p.m. that there were several spot fires on the side of the highway near Brighton Street, and all of them had been extinguished.

Caltrans officials had closed and later reopened eastbound and westbound traffic on the highway near McCourtney Road due to the fire, according to a social media post. Officials said the highway has reopened to eastbound traffic at Penn Valley and reopened westbound traffic in one lane near Mill Street for fire cleanup.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As temperatures continue to fluctuate in the West with very little precipitation, the National Weather Service sent out a reminder that isolated thunderstorms are possible over the Sierra Nevada this week. Little to no rain is expected, so lightning strikes have the potential to cause new fire starts, the weather service’s Sacramento office said.