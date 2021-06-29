1 woman dead, toddler hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in North City Farms

One woman died and a toddler was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in the North City Farms area on Monday evening.

Sacramento police officers responded to a crash near Franklin Boulevard and 21st Avenue at around 5:10 p.m. Monday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a toddler who was in the woman’s vehicle was transported to the hospital in stable condition, the Sacramento Police Department told ABC10.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained no major injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Identifying information about the victim will be released once next of kin are notified.