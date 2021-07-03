Sacramento utilities offering double rebates for home projects that help save water

Looking to spruce up your home and save water? The city of Sacramento Department of Utility may give you some cash back to make it happen.

The agency announced Friday it would be doubling rebates on some projects through the end of the year for Sacramento city residents. The rebates apply even to projects that are in progress.

The projects include removal of grass, switching to drip or rotation nozzles or upgrading to a smart controller via the SMUD Energy Store.

Upgrades to high-efficiency toilets are also eligible for rebates as much as $250.

The rebates are subject to differing qualifications and deadlines, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the department said.

Those interested can review and apply for the program at the agency’s Water Wise website, sacwaterwise.com.