Car drifts off Sunrise Boulevard near bridge, ends up on American River embankment

A car drifted off the road and onto the American River bank Tuesday morning, just south of the Sunrise Bridge in Rancho Cordova.

The driver, a woman, was the only person in the car, said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann. She was transported to the hospital and the extent of her injuries were initially unclear.

The incident briefly closed two lanes of Sunrise Boulevard just south of the bridge. The lanes reopened at 9 a.m.

The cause of the incident was under investigation.