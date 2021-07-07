Sacramento residents asked to cut water usage as California drought, intense heat worsen

The city of Sacramento, invoking its water shortage contingency plan, asked residents Wednesday to reduce consumption by 10% as California’s drought intensifies.

City Manager Howard Chan moved the city into Stage 1 of its contingency plan, which mandates a 10% cut by city government and a voluntary call to residents and businesses to do the same, according to spokesman Carlos Eliason.

If additional measures need to be taken, they would require action by the City Council.

The 10% call came just days ahead of another heat wave. It also follows the city’s announcement that it’s doubling the amount of money available for its various water-saving programs, including a cash-for-grass program and rebates for installing low-flow toilets and irrigation upgrades.

Eliason said 100 residents contacted the city right away about the cash-for-grass program, which offers up to $3 for every square foot of turf removed from a homeowners’ lawn.

“That’s a lot,” he said.

Also on Wednesday, the Regional Water Authority and Sacramento Water Forum reiterated their call for area residents to scale back their water usage by 10%, the same amount requested by the city.

Christine Kohn, a spokeswoman for the Water Authority, said conservation is especially important now as the state enters its peak consumption period — and drought conditions worsen.

“The picture is clearer now that we’re here in July, and the need is greater,” she said. “If people can reduce their sprinkler (time) by even two minutes, that will make a difference.”

Reservoirs low but groundwater supplies are stable

Folsom Lake, a major source of supply for much of the region, is just 28% full and well below its historical average for early July. However, the Water Authority says the region’s ample groundwater supplies should be enough to satisfy demand through the balance of the year.

Still, officials say they aren’t ready to predict what will happen if the state endures another dry winter — which is why they’re urging people to conserve water now.

“They’re looking ahead to 2022,” Kohn said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared drought conditions in 41 of the state’s 58 counties, including the entire Central Valley. But the governor so far has decided against compulsory cutbacks for urban Californians. His predecessor Jerry Brown mandated 25% cuts in urban use during the last drought.