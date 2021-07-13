County to appoint city of Sacramento’s homelessness chief as director of homeless initiatives

Sacramento County’s Board of Supervisors will be voting to appoint the city of Sacramento’s homelessness chief as director of homeless initiatives on Tuesday.

According to a Board of Supervisors report, Emily Halcon is currently working as a contracted homeless initiatives consultant with the county. Just before she entered that role, she worked for six years as the homeless services manager for the city of Sacramento.

The report said that Halcon’s salary as the county’s director of homeless initiatives will be about $177,000, plus benefits.

The county’s current homelessness director, Cindy Cavanaugh, is planning on retiring in August. Halcon was identified by a recruitment panel as the best fit for the position based on her “over 15 years of experience directing and leading homeless initiatives and programs related to ending homelessness.”