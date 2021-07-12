Live Oak man, 21, killed in single-vehicle crash, Sutter County authorities say

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Live Oak, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a single-car crash near the 3000 block of Paseo Road, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The driver, identified by the sheriff-coroner’s office as 21-year-old Alexander Gomez, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The CHP Yuba-Sutter office is investigating the collision.

No other details were immediately available.