Local

Live Oak man, 21, killed in single-vehicle crash, Sutter County authorities say

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Live Oak, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a single-car crash near the 3000 block of Paseo Road, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The driver, identified by the sheriff-coroner’s office as 21-year-old Alexander Gomez, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The CHP Yuba-Sutter office is investigating the collision.

No other details were immediately available.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  

Environment

Monty and Rose did it again: Chicks hatch after skunk incursion

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service