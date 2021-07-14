Lawsuit alleges Sacramento police used excessive force in shooting at unarmed man over 20 times

A new federal lawsuit accuses Sacramento police officers of using excessive force in shooting at an unarmed man more than 20 times earlier this year.

In February, Adan Martinez was alerted to come to the house of his children’s mother because his vehicle was on fire and his belongings were being burned, the lawsuit alleged. When he arrived, he found the car in ashes and police waiting for him, and he drove away, the lawsuit alleged.

A police chase took place. When Martinez tried to turn around in an industrial area, police struck the back of his minivan with a police vehicle and then fired more than 20 shots into the windshield, striking him about nine times in the shoulder, arm, chest, pelvic area, stomach, hand and wrist, nearly killing him, the lawsuit alleged.

Martinez was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgeries to remove the bullets and glass fragments, and has lost the use of his left hand, the lawsuit alleged.

According to a police account of that night, a woman called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend, against whom she had a restraining order, had burned their vehicle, threatened to kill her and was possibly armed. As officers were talking to the victim, they observed the suspect, later identified as Martinez, drive by in a minivan, according to police.

Martinez was later charged with false imprisonment, arson, fleeing from a police officer, drug possession, stalking and violating a restraining order, according to Sacramento County Superior Court records. He pleaded no contest to false imprisonment and fleeing from a police officer. The rest of the charges were dismissed.

The police department declined to comment on the lawsuit because it does not comment on pending litigation, a spokesperson said. Police are still investigating the incident, with oversight from the Office of Public Safety Accountability and Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The city declined comment because it has not yet been served with the lawsuit, city spokesman Tim Swanson said.

The lawsuit alleges Martinez did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury and never verbally threatened anyone prior to the shooting.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court, names the city and officers Eric Toomey and Nicholas Caro as defendants. It claims unreasonable or excessive force, unreasonable search and seizure, failure to train, false arrest, battery, and negligence. It requests more than $10 million in damages.