Algae discovery at North Natomas parks prompts city warning: Stay out of the water

California water inspectors have discovered evidence of algae that could pose a risk to humans and pets at North Natomas parks, prompting city workers to plant signs warning locals to steer clear of the water.

“Don’t go in the water. Don’t let your pets go in the water. Don’t let your kids go in the water,” said Sacramento Department of Utilities spokesperson Carlos Eliason.

The algae bloom coated the city’s water and flood control basins, which collect and store water run-off. The presence of algae itself isn’t unusual, especially during a season of unprecedented droughts and red-hot temperatures, officials said. But exposure to the harmful algae toxins can cause vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and eye irritation.

Eliason said It’s hard to pinpoint one source of the bacteria.

The basins play an essential role in improving the water quality by filtering out pesticides, debris and harmful chemicals. Which means additional run-off from nearby neighborhoods could have led to the buildup of additional chemicals.

Conversely, state conservation orders could have caused less water to flow into the basins and allowed the water inside to stagnate. City officials are unclear how long the algae growth will be an issue.

After monitoring the basins with the assistance of the State Water Board, the city recently posted placards discouraging people from wading, swimming or fishing in the water at North Natomas Community Park, River Birch Park, Tanzanite Park and North Natomas Regional Park.

But Eliason said few people are likely to do any of those activities there anyway.

“It’s not like the Sacramento or American River, where you can go swimming in it, and enjoy it as a recreational body of water,” he said. “I think most people, especially during the summers, when it does get warm, find the water quality may not be particularly attractive.”

The city is continuing to observe the situation and encourage everyone to be cautious.