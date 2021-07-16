Police investigating fatal collision in Sacramento’s River District area

Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision early Friday near Sacramento’s River District neighborhood.

The incident happened in the area of North 12th Street and North B Street, the Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet just before 4:30 a.m.

All lanes of North 12th Street were closed in the area due to the investigation, with no estimated time of reopening, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

